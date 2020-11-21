Homer “Leo” Dovel, 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Dovel was born Feb. 23, 1934, in Elkton, Va., and was the son of the late Homer Franklin and Hettie Virginia Lam Dovel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell, Elwood, Elbert, Noah and Jesse Dovel, and two sisters, Helen Landis and Florene Dovel.
Leo was a graduate of Elkton High School and enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a Paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division. He retired from Riddleberger Brothers Inc. after 42 years of service. In his pastime, Leo enjoyed working around the home and caring for his family that he greatly adored.
Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Phyllis Geneva Lam Dovel. Also surviving are daughters, Pam Monger and Lisa Dovel, both of Harrisonburg; sister, Ruth Landis of Elkton; grandchildren, Emily Stroop and husband, Christopher, of Singers Glen, and Lindsey Monger and fiancé, Phineas Strother, of Harrisonburg; great-grandchildren, Sophia Stroop, Jaxon Strother, Olivia Stroop, and Devon Strother, as well as, many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with the Reverend Charles Donivan officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may also pay their final respects from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
