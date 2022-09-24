Hosely James “Butch” Gravely, III, 66, of Harrisonburg, went to be with the Lord and family that preceded him in death on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home. Butch was born on December 8, 1955 in Poolesville, Maryland and was the son of the late Hosely James Gravely, Jr., and Virginia M. Fowler Gravely. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his three grandchildren, Silas, Asa and Lucy Smith.
Butch worked in the parts department at Perdue Farms in Bridgewater. Prior to that, he worked in the printing and automotive industries for a number of years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking and driving on the mountain and finding mud puddles with his family. He was known as a loving and devoted husband, father, father-in-law. He will be missed by all that knew him.
On October 17, 1987, he married his wife of 34 years, Layla A. Gravely who survives. He is also survived by his son, Lucas James Gravely and husband Andy Mazzaschi; daughter, Alyssa Missouri Smith and husband, Justin, siblings, Linda S. Quesenberry and husband, Richard, Mabel A. Gravely, Ronald L. Gravely and wife, Kim and Rodney K. Gravely and wife, Traci.
The family will plan a service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church that gave him peace at Divine Love Fellowship 505 North Willow Street, Harrisonburg 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
