Howard D. Hartman, 89, of Linville, passed away April 20, 2021, at his home. He had been in failing health for several months. He was born in Shenandoah County, Va., on July 9, 1931, to the late Oscar Ervin and Lenore Crider Hartman.
Mr. Hartman is survived by his wife of 65 years, Arlene Showalter Hartman. They were united in marriage on Oct. 18, 1955.
Also surviving are three children, Sallie Hartman Rohrer and husband, Jay, of Dayton, Joseph H. Hartman and wife, Donna, of Linville and James E. Hartman and wife, Ramona, of Broadway; 17 grandchildren and 27 great- grandchildren.
Mr. Hartman was a member of the Bank Mennonite Church. He was a retired farmer and enjoyed working with his sons in farm equipment sales. Howard was an avid hunter, an antique tractor and steam engine enthusiast. Harmonia Sacra singings were a delight to him as well.
In addition to his parents, Howard was predeceased by two brothers, George W. Hartman and Charles E. Hartman.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Zion Mennonite Church Cemetery near Broadway. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Bank Mennonite Church. Officiating will be the Ministers of the Bank Mennonite Church.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Per CDC requirements, social distancing and masks will be required at the funeral home, the graveside and church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berea Christian School, 1351 Garbers Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
