Howard David Holler, 78, of McGaheysville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Harrisonburg. Mr. Holler was born Aug. 14, 1943, in Harrisonburg, son of the late Jessie Odell and Catherine Marcella Campbell Holler.
He was a 1962 graduate of Broadway High School and was a member of the McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company and a Lifetime member of the Mount Olivet Christian Church, where he was Chairman of the Church Council and served as a Deacon and was a Lifetime Trustee. He worked with Habitat for Humanity and Rebuilding Together, and helped build ramps and railings for many homes in our community. He loved gospel music, his church, and his family. He was a salesman for Weaver’s Floor Covering for many years, and worked in the flooring business since the 1970s.
On Feb. 1, 1964, he married the love of his life, Carolyn (Long) Holler, who survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Cynthia Hottinger and husband, Mark, of Powhatan; a brother, James Holler and wife, Lois, of Broadway, and a sister, Virginia Miller and husband, Owen, of Broadway. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse James Holler.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. The casket will remain closed.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Mount Olivet Christian Church, 38 Mt. Olivet Church Road, Elkton, VA 22827 or the McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company, 80 Stover Lane, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.