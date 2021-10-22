Howard Edward Knicely, 90, a resident of 1192 Cooks Creek Road, Rockingham, passed away Oct. 20, 2021, at his home. Mr. Knicely was born Feb. 13, 1931, in Dayton, Va., and was a son of the late Daniel and Mary Etta Jones Knicely.
He was a dairy farmer and woodworker and a member of Ridgeview Old Order Mennonite Church.
On Dec. 15, 1955, he married Arlene Frances Wenger. Also surviving are three sons, Dan Knicely and wife, Evelyn, Robert Knicely and wife Ethel, and Dewitt Knicely and wife, Elizabeth Ann, of Rockingham; and a brother, Amos D. Knicely of Dayton. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin and David Knicely and eight sisters, Pauline Horst, Marie Rohrer, Ethel Rohrer, Alice Knicely, Reba Shank, Martha Shirk, Blanche Martin and Louella Wenger, and one great-granddaughter.
A funeral service will be held at Ridgeview Old Order Mennonite Church, 4802 Mt. Clinton Pike, Rockingham, Va., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Friends may call at the Knicely home at anytime until Saturday 7:00 p.m.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
