Howard Edward Krauskopf, 75, of Mathias, WV, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his residence. Born May 16, 1947 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Harold Joseph and Rae L. Krauskopf.
He served in the U.S. Army, was a lifetime member of VFW Post 7780, and a proud double alumni Mountaineer, earning both his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism and his Juris Doctor from West Virginia University. He was a law partner in Walters & Krauskopf in Moorefield, WV, for many years where he touched many lives.
On August 5, 2011, swimming in the Atlantic Ocean, Howard sustained a life altering accident resulting in a spinal cord injury that left him a quadriplegic for the remainder of his life. He faced this challenge with courage and a persistent determination to continue living to the fullest within his capabilities.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia “Patti” Biller Krauskopf, his sister, Linda Krauskopf (Robert Morrison) of Napoleon, OH, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kelly and Bill Biller of Lost River, WV, nephew, Dane Biller, niece, Emily Biller and an enduring circle of friends that he considered family. He was also blessed with several special caregivers.
Due to the current COVID conditions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the East Hardy Athletic Boosters Inc., P O Box 16, Wardensville, WV, 26571, West Virginia Public Radio, or the VFW Post 7780, c/o Don Hoover, Praise Hill Court, Baker, WV, 26801.
All arrangements are being handled by the McKee Funeral Home in Baker, WV.
