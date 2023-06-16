Howard Franklin Wilkins
Howard Franklin Wilkins, 77, a resident of Fulks Run, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Augusta Medical Center.
Mr. Wilkins was born Nov. 26, 1945, in Virginia and was a son of the late Otis Howard and Edna Victoria Dove Wilkins.
He worked for Glass and Metals and retired in 2010 and most recently drove the athletics bus for Eastern Mennonite High School and Broadway High School which he greatly enjoyed. In his spare time, he loved gardening, fishing, his 1962 Gold Chevy Impala and family vacations to the Bahamas and Gatlinburg, Tenn. He was a member of Freedom Fellowship Church in Broadway.
On Aug. 23, 1968, he married Wilma Lee Conley Wilkins, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Frank Wilkins and wife, Angie, Rhonda Morris and husband, Shirley “Nuck”, and Wes Wilkins and wife, Kara; sister, Betty Sager; grandchildren, Heather Runion, Whitney Wilkins, Dalton Morris, Tanner Wilkins, Payton Morris, Cayden Wilkins, Kali Ware and McKenzie Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Aubree Harper, Kingston Runion, Carter Miller and Hendrix Ritchie.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilkins was preceded in death by his brother, William Wilkins.
Pastors David Cox and Landis Dove will conduct a funeral service Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Gospel Hill Mennonite Church. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 18, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 to offset expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
