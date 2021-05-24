Howard Keith “Jiggs” Stayner, 74, of Broadway, passed away at his residence on May 21, 2021. On March 3, 1947, he was born to the late Janet Stayner Mason in Rockingham County.
Howard was a self-employed drywall and wood splitter and was a member of Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church in New Market.
Surviving are companion “Jenny” Geneva Lantz; two brothers, Jack Stayner of New Market and John Hepner of Fulks Run; one sister, Carol Hepner Turner of Fulks Run; and one daughter, Melissa Deleshaw of Florida.
One brother, Alton “June” Hepner Jr., preceded him in death.
His body was cremated.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a memorial service 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church in New Market. There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.