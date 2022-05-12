Howard Samuel Good, 85, a resident of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home. Mr. Good was born Oct. 16, 1936, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Marion Samuel and Esther Martin Good.
He was a farmer and also worked as a truck driver who hauled farming commodities for local farmers. In his later years, he was a taxi driver for the Old Order Mennonite Community. He was a member of Bank Mennonite Church.
On Jan. 8, 1956, he married his first wife, Esther Elizabeth Rodes Good, who passed away on Oct. 6, 2009. On Aug. 7, 2010, he married his second wife, JoAnn Carper Knicely, who passed away on Feb. 16, 2016. On May 19, 2018, he married Mabel H. Shirk, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Catherine Campbell and husband, J.P., of Edinburg, Stanley Good and wife, Thelma, of Rockingham, Carolyn Stoltzfus and husband, Clifford, of Cochranville, Pa., Doris Heatwole and husband, Dale, of Dayton, Grace Hege and husband, Sanford, of Waynesboro and Beverly King and husband, Bruce, of Dayton; siblings, Willis Good and wife, Fannie Bell, Evelyn Landes and husband, Ralph, Raymond Good and wife, Alice, Anna Mary Swartz and husband, John, and Allen Good and wife, Faye; 27 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and numerous stepchildren, stepgrandchildren, and stepgreat-grandchildren from the Carper, Knicely, and Shirk families.
Mr. Good was also preceded in death by a son, Reuben Good.
Ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Bank Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Bank Mennonite Church on Friday, May 13, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
