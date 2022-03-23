Beloved husband and patriarch Howard William Feldmeier Sr., 88, a resident of Rockingham, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at his home.
He was born in Michigan City, Indiana on March 13, 1934 to the late William and Pearl Elizabeth Schmidt Feldmeier. His strong work ethic was evident early; he began working at a local grocery store, to which he would ride his bicycle every day, at only twelve-years-old. Later, he worked at the South Shore Line, a commuter train service between South Bend and Chicago, before moving to Harrisonburg in the late 1960s. Locally, he worked as a supervisor for many years at Dunham-Bush until its closing and later for Harrisonburg City Schools and Harrisonburg City Transit. And as a young man, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps supporting combat communications during the Korean War. His legacy of proud military service was honored by many of his descendants, eleven of whom served or continue to serve in our country’s armed forces, including at times of armed conflict.
On August 17, 1953, he married Shirlene Mary Ditto Feldmeier, who survives to cherish his memory. Their 68 years of devoted marriage cultivated a family of four children, eleven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, all of whom were the loves of his life and who adored him in return. A devout Catholic and member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, he exuded humility, kindness, and generosity, and usually had a cheerful disposition. As an outdoorsman he loved deer hunting with his boys and birdwatching but was equally happy spending time playing cards and other games with his daughter and grandchildren. He enjoyed bowling and participated in a bowling league for many years. He also liked to build things in his home workshop. He had a quick laugh, a warm smile, and was a genuinely good man who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Also surviving are his children: Howard W. Feldmeier Jr. and wife Susan of Massanutten, Christopher R. Feldmeier and wife Sharon of Broadway, Stephen J. Feldmeier and wife Marianne of Gillette, Wyoming, and Claudia C. Andes and husband Jerry of Rockingham; brother, Raymond E. Feldmeier and wife Sandra of Michigan City,
Indiana; grandchildren: Amy (Todd) Scroggins, Anthony (Tammy) Savona, Iban (Keli) Feldmeier, Melissa (John) Hamann, Crystal (Elwood) Feldmeier, Eric Feldmeier, Jerry II (Ashley) Andes, Sarah Andes, Emily (LJ) Joiner, Michael Feldmeier, and Mary Andes; and great-grandchildren: Julia, Dakota, and Daniele Scroggins; Aubrey Schuler and Evelyn Savona; Kaleigh Feldmeier; Audrey, John Howard, and Joseph Hamann; Noah Buracker, David Jr., Joseph, and Samuel Haley, and Mckenzie Puffenbarger; Kaytlin and Eric Dumler and Chloe Craun; and Christian, Chelsea, Lilly, Hailey, and Emma Joiner.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Feldmeier was preceded in death by his sisters Louise Uebler, Arlene LaBerge, Eleanor Terndup, and Dorothy Batzel.
Father Silvio Kaberia will conduct a funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.