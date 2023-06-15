Howard William Michael
Howard William Michael, 86, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
He was born in Harrisonburg on Oct. 28, 1936, and was a son of the late Ralph Wilson and Thelma Virginia (Long) Michael.
On Jan. 15, 1955, Howard was united in marriage to Dorothy (George) Michael, who survives.
As a young guy, Howard worked at White House gas station before going to Fort Belvoir Army Base doing maintenance. He returned back home to work for ten plus years at Doug Pierce Tire Recap in Harrisonburg before going to work for Frank Cline & Son and becoming a master plumber from 1958-1976. In 1976, Howard purchased the plumbing and heating business from Frank Cline & Son to become the owner and operator of Michael’s Plumbing and Heating until retiring in 2006.
He is survived by children, Catherine (Jerry Meeks) Register, of Riverview, Fla., Linda (Warren) Little of Dayton, Gregory Lee (Lisa) Michael of Bridgewater and Douglas William (Tammy) Michael of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Robert (Marsha) Knott, Kevin (Ashley Michael) Knott, Jennifer (Travis) McDaniel, Christina (Ryan) Pollard, Amanda (Chad) Bolton, Rebekah (Dillon) Shifflett, James (Valeria Hiner) Michael, Sarah Wicks and Jacob Michael; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother, Allen Bruce (Helen) Michael of Mount Crawford.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Janis Lambert; and brothers, Roland Michael and Paul Michael.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Church of the Nazarene in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jared Link and Pastor Margaret Michael officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. A meal will be provided at the church following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901, www.alz.org or Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation Inc. in honor of Unity House, 302 North Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
