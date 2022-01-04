Danny was born in Harrisonburg, Va., in 1937. He died suddenly at home of a broken heart on 1 January 2022, following the death of his wife, Gail on 24 December 2021.
The son of Hugh Daniel O’Donnell and Hazel Waggoner, he grew up in Clifton Forge and Harrisonburg, Va.
In high school, Danny excelled at football, basketball, and baseball coached under his legendary uncle, Claude Warren and overseen by his many uncles. While in high school, Dan was selected to attend Boys State and traveled to New York where he experienced pizza for the first time.
Danny attended Madison College as one of the few male day students where he participated in theatre, intramural sports, and girl watching. He managed to fit in a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Education and met the love of his life, Gail. They married in 1960.
Known as “OD” in the National Guard, he rose to the rank of Sergeant in “Company C.” He served for several years in the early 1960s.
His insurance career started with The Metropolitan in Richmond, Va. After returning to Harrisonburg in 1972, he led the Staunton Met office until he was recruited to Shomo and Lineweaver in Harrisonburg to be an “independent representative” in 1974. He retired from Shomo and Lineweaver in 1990.
As a lifetime member of the Harrisonburg Elks Lodge 450, he proceeded through the officers chairs and served as the Exalted Ruler in 1979.
Dan was active in the JMU Athletic fundraising and Alumni for decades. In 1984, Danny became the first JMU Alumni to be appointed to the Board of Visitors. He served two terms as a member and then additional terms as Vice Rector and then Rector.
As JMU season ticket holders, Danny and Gail supported Men’s basketball and football and Women’s basketball. He and Gail also sponsored a scholarship.
For many years, “Big D” and Gail enjoyed time at their property at Smith Mountain Lake. There, they helped put the fun back in dysfunctional as hosts of the annual O’Donnell Family Reunion for 25 years.
A devoted Catholic, he was a long-time member of Blessed Sacrament Church. Danny participated in the Knights of Columbus, supported the bereavement committee, and could be counted on to be in the front pew at 10:00 a.m. Sunday mass.
Dan-O was an avid gun collector. He also actively pursued any pre-Prohibition “O’Donnell Saloon” memorabilia and artifacts from his Uncle Hugh’s Water Street saloon in Harrisonburg.
Predeceased by wife, Gail. Survived by: daughter, Sheila Antonnicola (Maurizio) and grandson, Giancarlo; daughter, Erin Lucks; sister, Sue Shull (Tom); and numerous nephews.
The funeral will be private but the family looks forward to hosting a Celebration of Life in the Spring when we can enjoy sharing memories in an outdoor venue.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
