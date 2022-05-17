Hugh George McGinnis, 86, a resident of McGaheysville, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Mr. McGinnis was born Dec. 30, 1935, in Flushing, N.Y., and was a son of the late George and Margaret Shields McGinnis.
He retired from AT&T and loved gardening, working with wood, hiking, fishing and the outdoors.
On Jan. 4, 1963, he married the former Barbara Amelia Moller, who survives.
Also surviving are three children, Scott McGinnis and wife, Nancy, of Manassas, Steven McGinnis of Indiana, and Karen Taylor and husband, Larry, of Havertown, Pa.; a brother, George McGinnis and wife, Odette, of Florida; and five grandchildren.
Burial will be held in The Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements.
