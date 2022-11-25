Hugh Bradley Jones Jr., 71, of McGaheysville, VA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 14, 2022 at Orlando Health - Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Florida. Hugh was in Florida visiting family and fighting cancer under the care of UCF Cancer and Research Center. He had a strong will to live and began battling the cancer as soon as he was diagnosed using every means available. Our loss is his gain. He is now in the presence of God, free of pain and praising His Holy Name.
Hugh was born October 31, 1951 to H. Bradley Jones and E. Cedella Fulton. The Jones family lived, worked, and farmed in Harford County, Maryland. Hugh spent 28 years working and raising his children in Glen Arm, Maryland before relocating to McGaheysville, Virginia as an empty nester.
Hugh worked as a superintendent of commercial construction for over 30 years and gratefully retired to his golfing career at the age of 65. In between golfing sessions, he loved spending time with his family and his dogs. He was also an accomplished carpenter and enjoyed woodworking in his shop. He loved the church and served in any way he could. He did everything from lawn care to children’s ministry and enjoyed every minute of it.
In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by his sister Susan Diedeman. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia Shirley Jones; three children, Carrie A. Jones, Joseph (Matt) Jones and wife, Brianne, and Kaitlyn V. Jones; three grandchildren, Audrey Jones, Evie Jones, and Levi Jones; brother, Dick Jones; sisters, Vivian Rosquist, Martha Samson, Lou Anna Canby; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Hugh loved the Lord and was so grateful for all the ways God blessed him. He was an active member of Cornerstone Church of Harrisonburg. Paster Joe Slagell will conduct a funeral service at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Virginia at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Cornerstone Church of Harrisonburg, 197 Cornerstone Ln, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
