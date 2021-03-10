Hugh McDonald ‘Pete’ Forehand Jr.
Hugh McDonald “Pete” Forehand Jr., 67, of New Market, Va., passed away March 8, 2021, at his residence. He was born Sept. 20, 1953, in New England, Conn., and was the son of Emma McLaughlin Carpenter of Chesapeake, Va. and the late Hugh McDonald Forehand Sr.
Pete was an engineer at Pilgrims Pride.
On Sept. 12, 1981, he married the former Christine Sala, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to his mother and wife, are three daughters, Shanell Forehand of Virginia Beach, Laura Rich of Sacramento, Calif., and Leslie Forehand of Los Angeles, Calif.; and one sister, Lynn Halsey of Chesapeake, Va.
The body was cremated. There will be no services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
