Hugo Albert Tholen, 97, of Bridgewater, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
He was born in Willow Point, Nevada on May 21, 1923, a son of the late Gerhard and Elisabeth (Tietjen) Tholen. He was an original buckaroo from Nevada.
Hugo served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy and retired as the Assistant to the Engineer of the US Capital Building. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
He always had a smile and could engage even the quietest of souls in a rousing conversation. He was funny and had a mischievous twinkle in his eyes from childhood that never left.
A husband, father, grandfather and friend, who unabashedly shared his love and devotion and took delight in seeing his loved ones happy. His strength of character and body were supersized. He was fearless as he faced all of life's challenges. No other way to describe him.
On Dec. 11, 1943, he was united in marriage to Anne Genevieve (Campoli) Tholen, who preceded him in death on Sept. 12, 2011.
Hugo is survived by daughter, Claudia Pascarella and husband, David, of Bridgewater; son, Ted Tholen, of Fredericksburg; grandchildren, Paul Tholen and wife, Patty, Jenny Tholen, Katie Pascarella Mason and husband, Russell, and Laura Pascarella Abdel-Rahman and husband, Ossama, and Carol Ann, and great-grandchildren, Brianna and Kayla Mason, Noah and Isaiah Abdel-Rahman, Taylor and Ben, John, Cheyenne, Annie and Mary.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg, with Father Peter Nassetta officiating.
Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the guest book from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National WWII Museum, PO Box 758590, Topeka, KS 66675-8590.
The family would like to thank Sentara Hospice, Dr. Robert Hinkle and Dr. Shawn Lepley for their care of Hugo.
"Well done, thou good and faithful servant ... Enter into the joy of the Lord."
