I.W. ‘Bill’ Diehl
I.W. (Bill) Diehl, 94, of New Market, Va. passed away March 8, 2021.
The family will receive friends, Friday, March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Pastor Bernie Fuska will conduct a graveside service Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren, Weyers Cave, Va. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Timberville Church of the Brethren, 145 Church St., Timberville, VA 22853.
