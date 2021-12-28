Icy "Dolly" Ralston, 87, of Mount Solon, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Icy was born Dec. 31, 1933, a daughter of the late Georgia Mae (Stoutamyer) and Jessie James Atwell.
She retired from Woodrow Wilson and was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mount Solon. She was also a member of the Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center Alumni and Shenandoah Valley ATHS.
Icy was united in marriage Feb. 5, 1955, to Richard Kenneth Ralston, who preceded her in death Jan. 29, 1996.
Icy is survived by a daughter, Anna Marie Mortimer of Mount Solon; sons, Kenneth Edward Ralston of Elkton, Robert Wesley Ralston of Mount Solon, Carter Jay Ralston of Mount Solon and Dana Scott Ralston of Stuarts Draft; sister, Naomi Mae Wine of Bridgewater; brothers, James C. Atwell of Elkton and Dingus R. Atwell of Penn Laird; grandchildren, Jeremy Michael Ralston, Kenneth Edward Ralston Jr., Angela Renee Coleman, Brian Richard Mortimer, John Richard Ralston, and Sarah Ann Ralston; and three great-grandchildren, Matthew Reece Coleman, Katarina Nicole Coleman and Xander Michael Wayne Ralston.
She is also preceded in death by a brother, Denny Atwell, and four sisters, Ilene Miller, Jesse Wenger, Beatrice Gums and Irous Vera Fitzwater.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the funeral home with Pastor Al Tuten officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanual Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
