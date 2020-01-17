Ida Gordon Poole, 100, of Sarasota, Florida, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Ida Gordon was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Arnold B. Poole. Together they served four churches spanning forty years and continued in retirement to serve many more years preaching and teaching in the Sarasota area.
Ida Gordon will be most remembered for her compassion and selfless giving. She volunteered in many roles including ministering to the sick and dying. Ida Gordon authored two books which outlined the many events of her life.
Ida Gordon is survived by her four children, Kathleen Germano, Beverly Poole (Don), Gerald Poole (Ruth), and John Poole (Sharon); seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the Bay Village Retirement Center, 8400 Vamo Road, Sarasota, FL 34231 on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 10:30 am. Memorial gifts may be made to the Bay Village Endowment Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.