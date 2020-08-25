Ida Mae Cline
Ida Mae Cline, 68, of Timberville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Ida was born in West Virginia on April 9, 1952, a daughter of the late Lennie O. (Ferguson) and Lawrence Varner.
Ida is survived by a daughter, Patty Vandevander of Timberville; two sons, Allen Vandevander and wife, Greta, of Verona, and Donald Varner of Harrisonburg; eight sisters, Rosie Hedrick of Whitmer, W.Va., Mary Shifflett of Harrisonburg, Lucille Higgins of Wellsburg, W.Va., Margaret Murray of Broadway, Ruth Farley of Pineville, W.Va., Alberta Higgins of Elkins, W.Va., Rebecca Farley of Conover, N.C., and Donna Varner of Marion; three brothers, Robert Varner of Durbin, W.Va., John Varner of Durbin, W.Va., and Lyndon Varner of McHenry, Miss.; twelve grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Aerial Ritchie, and brothers, Franklin, Lawrence R. Jr., Nathan, Harrison, and James Varner.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
