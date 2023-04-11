Ida Mae Roudabush
Ida Mae Roudabush, 90, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Green Acres Nursing Facility in Stanardsville. She was born April 15, 1932, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Monroe and Nora Lam Shifflett.
In 1949, she married the love of her life James Calvin Roudabush, who preceded her in death in 1996.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Edward Monroe Roudabush; brothers, Clyde Shifflett, Charles Shifflett, Conrad Shifflett; sisters, Mary Housden, Louise Dovel and Zada Comer; and grandson, Edward “Shorty” Roudabush Jr.
She was a member of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Elkton. She enjoyed fishing, visiting local churches, playing piano and singing. Ida was a seamstress for many years and enjoyed time spent with her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Randolph James Roudabush and wife, Connie, of Elkton, Kenneth Wayne Roudabush and wife, Joyce, of Elkton, Donnie Eugene Roudabush and wife, Bonnie Jean, of Stanley, Douglas Calvin Roudabush and wife, Vickie, of Shenandoah, John Lynn Roudabush and wife, Kathleen, of Elkton; brothers, Paul and Ray Shifflett; sisters, Marlene Comer, Lenna Dean; 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Julian Shifflett officiating. Burial to follow at St. Peter’s Church Cemetery in Elkton.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the funeral home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
