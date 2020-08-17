Ida Margaret Cline, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Aug. 14, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester. She was born Sept. 21, 1928, in Page County, and was a daughter of the late Michael Ray and Emma Rulette Hopewell Good.
She was a homemaker and a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren near Endless Caverns.
She was married to Jesse I. Cline Sr., who preceded her in death Aug. 3, 1977.
Surviving are eight children, Allen Ray Cline of Dayton, Phyllis Hansberger of New Market, Dwight E. Cline of New Market, Donnie L. Cline of Harrisonburg, Theresa Lam of Keezletown, Debbie Snyder of Harrisonburg, Cindy Price of Harrisonburg and Dana Stover, of Harrisonburg; 11 grandchildren, Jason M. Cline, Sarah J. Cline, Chelsea Sharpe, Natasha Gardner, Chase Cline, Tyler Hansberger, Kelley Cline, Brently Hilliard, James Burruss, Wesley Lam and Travis Lam; 13 great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and two brothers, John M. Good of New Market and Robert E.L. Good of New Market.
A sister, Imogene Wilson, preceded her in death.
Pastors Archie Webster and William Staton will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday at Fairview Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
For those attending the service and visitation, facial coverings and social distancing will be required per CDC guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.