Ida VSW Red
Ida VSW Red died May 11, 2020, in Mill Valley, Calif. Born on March 21, 1933, Ida grew up in Wytheville, Va. She lived in Harrisonburg from 1961-76 with her family, John, Judith, and Rebecca Wood.
Ida earned degrees in English Literature from Mary Baldwin College (BA) and University of Virginia (MA) and Library Science from Catholic University (MSLS). She was an original member of Oak Grove Theater, Theater Wagon, and Valley Players. She directed plays at Bridgewater College, was a lecturer in English at Madison College (now JMU), and served as librarian at Western State Hospital. Ida was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the Spotswood Garden Club, and had many connections among members of Madison’s academic community.
She will be missed and remembered by Becca, Matt, Carter, and Judas Knox; Judith Wood and Cal, William, Audrey, and Virginia Van Zee; David Compton; her brother’s family; and a large circle of lesbian feminist friends and lovers.
