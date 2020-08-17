Ideva Arbaugh Martin, 91, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Martin was born Sept. 4, 1928, in West Virginia, and was a daughter of the late Cliff and Margie (Warner) Arbaugh.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and decorating for Christmas.
On Sept. 4, 1948, she married Warren Liskey Martin, who passed away Sept. 15, 2017.
Surviving are three children, Sandy Whitmer and husband, Steve, Jeanie Martin and Jeff Martin and wife, Doris, all of Harrisonburg; siblings, Thelma Foley and Norma Thomas; half siblings, David Arbaugh, Luther Arbaugh, Clifton Arbaugh and Sudie Selmon; grandchildren, Stephanie Whitmer, Chris Whitmer, John Whitmer, Brandon Martin and Brittney Bacon and four great-grandchildren, Zayda Whitmer, Luke Martin, Addison Martin and Everly Whitmer.
Pastor Scott Harris will conduct a graveside service Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged.
The casket will be closed and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
