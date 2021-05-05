Ila Carroll (Shull) Losh, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at home.
She was born in Rockingham County on June 30, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Whitney Allen and Claudia Leona (Miller) Shull.
Ila worked for Metro Pants and Marvel Poultry and was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene. She loved music and sang in the church choir and at many funerals.
On Dec. 8, 1951, she was united in marriage to Paul William Losh, who preceded her in death on May 6, 2004.
Ila is survived by daughter, Diane Lambert, of Bridgewater; son, Larry Losh and wife, Lisa, of Bridgewater; four grandchildren, Valerie Myers, Garry Lambert Jr., Amber Puffenbarger and Andrea Curry; six great-grandchildren, Brooke Moyers, Breanna Conley, Bryce Lambert, Caleb Lambert, Brittley Puffenbarger and Renley Puffenbarger; and two great-great grandchildren, Brylie Conley and Waylon Moyers.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Baldwin, Bernita Keister, Maxine Gladwell and Norma Andrews; and brother, Hinkle Shull.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene in Bridgewater with The Rev. Bill Curry and Pastor Tina Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Friends may pay their respects and visit with the family from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
