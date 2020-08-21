Ila K. Hartman
Ila Kiser Hartman, 85, of Harrisonburg, loving wife and mother, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. She was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late Carl L. and Della Wenger Kiser.
Her children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and caring for others. She attended Woods Chapel in Shenandoah.
She is survived by her husband, Teddy E. Hartman of Broadway; sons, Darrel Hartman of Mount Solon, Jeff Hartman and wife, Phyllis, of Harrisonburg and Alan “Jake” Hartman of Delaware; brothers, Leroy Kiser (Juanita), Raymond Kiser (Doris), Merle Kiser, Glen Kiser (Betty), all of Harrisonburg; and a brother-in-law, Floyd Rhodes of Harrisonburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Rhodes, and a sister-in-law, Ruth Kiser.
At her request, there will be no viewing and all services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please share with someone in need.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.