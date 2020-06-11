Illdis Marie (Housden) Deavers, 89, of Stanley, Va., died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
The funeral will be held at Calvary Independent Brethren Church Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens June 15 at 10 a.m.
