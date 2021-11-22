Ina Grace Thompson, 89, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Life Care Center of New Market.
Mrs. Thompson was born on Oct. 13, 1932 in Bergton, and was a daughter of the late Justina Foster and Gertie Alice Wittig Siever. She worked for 19 years in house keeping at the Village Inn and retired from Owens-Brockway in 1994. She was known as a hard worker who loved fishing, camping, yardwork, country music and her grandbabies.
She was married to Whiteman P. Thompson Sr. who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Delores Thompson of Brandywine, Ronnie Thompson of Linville, Joyce Lambert and husband Johnny of Bridgewater, Perry Thompson Jr. and wife Sherilynn of Ohio, Norma Eagle and husband Russell of Harrisonburg; siblings, Lewis Siever, Wilma Stroop, Mary Dove; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her siblings, Glenn Siever, Chester Siever and Lola Burgoyne who passed away a few hours before her; and a daughter in law, Karen Thompson.
Pastor Ric Gullman will conduct a funeral service on Friday morning at 11 a.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Singers Glen Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
