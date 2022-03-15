Ina Mae Blosser Richards, 87, of New Market, passed away Friday night, March 11, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
She was born May 12, 1934, in Shenandoah County and was a daughter of the late Claude and Anna Lloyd Blosser.
She was valedictorian of the Class of 1952 at New Market High School. Ina retired from Kennemetal of New Market after 25 years of service. She was a life member of the New Market American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and a life member of the Virginia State Fireman’s Association Ladies Auxiliary.
Ina was a devoted member of Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market. She was an avid Washington Redskins fan and loved working with flowers and caring for her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Randy Richards and wife, Phyllis, of New Market; daughters, Gloria Richards and companion, Tony Veney, and Evie Mongold and husband, John, all of New Market and Cindy Smith and husband, Bill, of Bristow; sisters, Anna Reedy of Broadway and Barbara Mongold and Judy Dinges of New Market; brothers, Freddie Blosser of Mount Jackson and John Blosser of New Market; grandchildren, Stevie, Justin, C.J., Craig, Jill, Kaitlin and Haileigh and great-grandchildren, Lily, Blake, Lexi, Lucas, Stryker, Riley, Kaymen, Noah and Waylon.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jean Pettit and four brothers, Claude Blosser Jr., Tommy Blosser, William Blosser and Jim Blosser.
The Rev. Bradley Burke and The Rev. Matthew Diehl will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Reformation Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in New Market.
The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Reformation Lutheran Church on Tuesday, March 15.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va. will be handling arrangements.
