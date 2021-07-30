We lovingly honor the memory of our daughter, Indee Carter Wine, who was born and passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021.
She is survived by parents, Sean Wine and Dakota Dean of Stanley; a brother, Mikey Wine of Stanley; grandparents, Calla Dean of Shenandoah and Mitchell Richards of Shenandoah, Steve “Bo” and Karen Bolen of Luray; great-grandparents, Mary Ellen Dean of Shenandoah, Jr and Marietta Showalter of Timberville and Shirley Curry of Luray.
Preceding her in death are grandfather, Jeff Wine; and great-grandparents, Markie and Maxine Wine and Dallas C. Dean.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Mount Lebanon Church Cemetery with Pastor Larry Sullivan officiating.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home of Shenandoah is handling arrangements. Condolences and words of comfort may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
