Inez Marie Self
In the early hours of Friday, August 5th, 2022, Inez Marie Self, of Grottoes, gained her wings and entered heaven.
She was born in on September 30, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper and Mae Hammer Gilkerson, her husband George Orville Self, a brother, Jasper Azo Gilkerson, a sister, Peggy Ann Pifer, a daughter Diana Lam, and sons, Alvin Self and Norwood Self.
Inez is survived by two daughters, Juanita Blose and companion David Knight, and Teresa Lewis; 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 AM Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Port Republic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to aid in funeral expenses, C/O Johnson Funeral Service, 201 Dogwood Ave, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
