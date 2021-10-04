Ingeborg “Ina” Klara Erna Eberhardt Lam, 94, of Shenandoah, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Harbor at Renaissance care community in Stanardsville.
Mrs. Lam was born in Berlin, Germany, on May 6, 1927, and was a daughter of the late Erich Kurt and Erna Frieda Kulse Eberhardt. She married the late Berlin Randolph Lam on March 1, 1954, in Germany and they moved to the United States shortly thereafter.
Mrs. Lam had been a U.S. citizen since 1956 and a resident of Shenandoah for over 50 years, where she worked at Shenandoah Pharmacy and later Massanutten Resort. In retirement, she volunteered with Elkton Area United Services, which she would later manage.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Berlin; brother, Heinz Eberhardt; sister, Gisela Martin; half sister, Irmgard Ahfeldt; and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Michael Lam of Shenandoah; daughter, Shirley Davis and husband, Larry, of Elkton; two grandchildren, Wes Davis of Harrisonburg and Heather Lam of Luray; sister, Eveline Schermer of Berlin, Germany; and best friends, Doris Basil of Wiebelskirchen, Germany, Rita Reid of Shenandoah and Betty Grimsley, also of Shenandoah.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
