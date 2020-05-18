Iona Eunice Jewell, 97, of Luray, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab. She was born April 27, 1923, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Clarence Jenkins and Venie Foltz Jenkins.
Mrs. Jewell was a member of Page United Methodist Church.
Her husband, Melvin Albert Jewell, died Aug. 22, 1972.
She is survived by two sons, Leonard and Ronald Jewell, both of Luray; a brother, Clyde Jenkins of Stanley; a sister, Annie Price of Charlottesville; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Dolan Jewell.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray by the Rev. Laura Stratton.
