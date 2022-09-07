Irene Cline Parker
Irene Cline Parker, 87, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at her home. She was born July 21, 1935, and was a daughter of the late Howard Cline and Margie Cline Kerr.
Irene graduated from Wardensville High School in 1953.
Irene was united in marriage on July 24, 1956, to Ray Parker, who preceded her in death on May 31, 2020.
After Ray’s retirement from the Air Force, they moved to the Pleasant Valley area of Rockingham County. She was an active member of West Side Baptist Church for 33 years and Bridgewater Baptist Church since 2006.
Irene is survived by her two daughters, Donna Walker and husband, Dan, of Dayton, and Brenda Parker of Rockingham; her son, Charles “Chuck” Parker of Roanoke; four grandchildren, Jessica Walker of Alexandria, Benjamin Walker of Staunton, Rachel Parker and fiancé, Phillip Broughman, and Kathryn Parker, both of Roanoke; special nieces, Louann DePoy and husband, Lee, of Mount Crawford and Linda Hanson of Baker, W.Va. Sister-in-law, Geraldine Cline and nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Arnold Cline, and sister, Betty Stine.
A service celebrating Irene’s life will be held Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Bridgewater Baptist Church with the Rev. Roger Austin and the Rev. Kelly Lane officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 8, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Rockingham, VA 22801 or the Bridgewater Baptist Church WMU, 5568 John Wayland Hwy, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
