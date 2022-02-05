Irene Elizabeth Meadows, 91 of Elkton passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at her home.
She was born on March 12, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Ira “Mossy” C. and Edith R. Breeden Meadows.
Irene was a homemaker and loved to spend time with family. She had a true love for children and will be greatly missed.
Her husband, Avis J. Meadows, preceded her in death on June 22, 2003. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, George “Dinky” Meadows, Layton “Jake” Meadows and Timothy “Timmy” Meadows; two sisters, Ethel Breeden and Nellie Meadows.
Two sisters, Marie Merica and Jewel Hammer; one brother, Willard “Pete” Meadows, all of Elkton; and numerous nieces and nephews survive her.
A private graveside service will be held at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating.
Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
