Irene Halterman Mullenex
Irene Halterman Mullenex, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Mullenex was born Feb. 10, 1928, in Mathias, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Jesse F. and Beulah Edith Whitmer Halterman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Norman, Donnie and Vernon Halterman, and a sister, Mary Ketterman.
Irene had a long, successful career as an elementary school teacher in Rockingham County Schools.
She is survived by her husband, James Mullenex; son, Jon Jay Mullenex and wife, Lisa, of Harrisonburg; daughters, Barbara Mullenex and husband, Phillip, of Chevy Chase, Md., and Susan Mullenex and husband, Chris, of Baltimore, Md.; brother, Bernard Halterman of Harrisonburg; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community Strite Auditorium. The family will receive friends following the service. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.