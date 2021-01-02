Irene (Huffer) Morrison, 91, widow of Robert Lee Morrison, formerly of Fort Defiance Road, Verona, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the residence of her daughter in Staunton.
Mrs. Morrison was born in Mount Solon, Virginia, on July 4, 1929, a daughter of the late John and Mattie (Day) Huffer.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Morrison was preceded in death by a son-in-law, G.M. Hutchison, Jr.; a granddaughter, Tasha Morrison; two great-grandchildren, Tegan Freed and Jason Scott Thornton; two brothers, Ray Huffer and Earl Huffer, and a sister, Dorothy Michael.
Irene was a homemaker and prior to retirement, she had worked at Basic/Witz and Celanese. She enjoyed gardening, canning and spending time with her grandbabies.
Surviving are two sons, Bill Morrison of Verona and John Morrison and his girlfriend, Tina Zimmerman; three daughters, Linda Clark and her husband, Leon, of Staunton, Nancy Hutchison of Mount Sidney, and Peggy Thornton and her husband, Dave, of New Hope; two sisters, Della Michael of Mount Solon and Nora Lilly of Bridgewater; a sister-in-law, Mary Lam; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Graveside service will be conducted 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro by Reverend William “Bill” Trice.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, especially to Bev, Brande, and Audrey.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
