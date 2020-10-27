Irene Morris Meadows
Irene Morris Meadows, 89, of Elkton, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Oct. 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Meadows was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Benjamin Morris and Lillie Belle Michael Morris. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Gregory Meadows, four brothers, two sisters and one great-granddaughter.
Mrs. Meadows was a longtime member of the Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle in Elkton.
Mrs. Meadows is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ernest Meadows; a son, Donald “Peanut” Meadows and wife, Debbie, of Elkton; daughters, Barbara Gregory, Sharon Breeden and husband, Gary, Vicki Shifflett and husband, Roger, Debbie Meadows, Tammy Breeden and husband, Jeff, and Amanda Meadows, all of Elkton; grandchildren, Amy Stoddard, Michael Gregory and wife, Kristen, Scotty Huffman and wife, Crystal, Jerry Breeden and wife, Stephanie, Davey Breeden and wife, Whitney, and April Diaz and husband, Jeremy and 13 great-grandchildren.
Friends may pay their respects at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Elk Run cemetery in Elkton with Pastors Ronald Spencer and Andrew Spencer officiating.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the safety of all who attend.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
