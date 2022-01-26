Irene W. Dove, 95, of Elkton, passed away Jan. 24, 2022, at her home in Elkton. Mrs. Dove was born May 18, 1926, at Swift Run near Elkton and was the daughter of the late William V. and Susie Williams Wood.
Mrs. Dove was a longtime member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton and enjoyed gardening, flowers and Sunday drives. She worked at Duplan in Grotttoes for 32 years and then retired from Genicom in Waynesboro. Irene had lived with her sister, Lairleen Morris, who died Jan. 20, 2022, for the past 15 years.
Her husband, Earl Wilton Dove, preceded her in death. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. Mrs. Dove is survived by a niece, Norma Jean Rinaca and husband, Melvin, of Shenandoah; great-nephew, Timmy Rinaca; great-niece, Lisa May and husband, Timmy, all of Elkton; special niece, who helped take care of her, Wanda Shifflett; special caregiver, Barbara Shifflett; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Debbie Powell and Pastor Randy Miller will conduct the funeral services for Lairleen Morris and Irene 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Irene and Lairleen will be laid to rest, side by side, in the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Evangelical U.M.C., 513 East Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
