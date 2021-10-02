Iris “Maxine” Bowman, 90, passed away on March 14, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Weavers Mennonite Church.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
