Iris “Maxine” Bowman, 90, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Bowman was born on April 25, 1929, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Ira and Damaris Long Heishman. A retired registered nurse, she graduated from the Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1951. She was employed as a private duty nurse, worked at Madison College Student Health Center, Sunnyside Presbyterian Home, and the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. She loved flowers, known for making beautiful arrangements for weddings and other special occasions. She loved people and was known for her compassion and giving heart. She loved the Lord and was a prayer warrior. She was a member of the Truth, Light and Life Missions.
In August 1951, she married Howard A. Bowman, who passed away in 1982.
Surviving are three children, Donna Bowman of Grand Junction, Colorado, Berneda Bowman of Harrisonburg, and Orval “Oscar” Bowman (Peggy Green) of Chuluota, Florida; a brother, Roy Heishman (Marilyn) of Harrisonburg and a sister-in-law, Sue Heishman of Lakeland, Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Bowman was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Heishman, and a sister, Sadie Heishman Stuckey.
Burial will be held privately with Pastor Mahlon Riehl. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Truth, Light and Life Ministries International, PO Box 70, Mt. Crawford, VA 22841 or to Gideons International, PO Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
