Irvin Whetzel, 83, of Mount Jackson, Va., formerly a 45 year resident of Great Falls Va., passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon, Va.
Born in Washington, D.C., Irv worked for PEPCo as a power lead lineman for 39 years. After he retired, he started a field mowing business in Great Falls, Va.
He is survived by his wife, Naomi, 3 children, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Mount Jackson, Va.
