March 13, 1927-Nov. 10, 2021
Born March 13, 1927, in Tunis Mills, Md., passed away on Nov. 10, 2021, in Luray, Va., at the age of 94.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Jean George in 2002. Survived by two daughters, Renee Wright (Pete) of Levels, W.Va., and Shellie Huber (Mike) of Luray, Va.; sons, Ike George (Delores), Bill George (Theresa), Rick George (Wanda), Josh George of Luray, Va., Michael George (Kristy) of Rileyville, Va., and Stewart George (Kim) of Plant City, Fla.; grandchildren, Pete Wright Jr. (Vicki), Matt Wright, Elisabeth Yowell (Steve), Kyle Ward, Tyler Ward, Nick Huber, Isaac George III, Stephanie Nauman (Keith), Melissa George, Crissy George (Mike White), Bill George II, Dan George (Leah), Chris Corvid (Vicki), Rachel Rowles (Matt), Samantha George; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandaughter. He is also survived by his beloved dog/companion, Baby.
Mr. George was a lifetime farmer and cattleman. In later years, he enjoyed reading, gardening, country music and visiting with friends and family.
A graveside service to be held Sat., Nov. 13, 2021, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Luray, Va. Pastor Brad Long of Dayton, Va., to preside.
