Isabelle Blosser Price, 92, of McGaheysville, passed away at her home on Friday, April 16, 2021, surrounded by family.
Isabelle was born on Sept. 15, 1928, to the late Mayberry L. Blosser and Laura Elizabeth Good in Page County, Virginia.
On Nov. 12, 1955, she married George R. “Buddy” Price, who preceded her in death on May 5, 2002.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Courtney Cameron Price; her sisters, Ruth B. Hite, Marie B. Hensley, Reva Mae Campbell, and Lillian B. Caricofe; her brothers, Leo E. Blosser, Ray Blosser, Claude W. Blosser, Carl F. Blosser, Harold P. Blosser, Glendon L. (Dick) Blosser and Roy Seekford.
Mrs. Price was a lifelong resident of the Valley, graduated from Weyers Cave High School and Harrisonburg Business College. She was a member of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, Lynwood, Virginia. She held numerous administrative positions during her lifetime, however one of her first positions was at Joseph Ney’s in Harrisonburg. Buddy used to whistle at her from the Court House when she would walk down the sidewalk. That was the beginning of a fun and loving 46-year marriage.
Isabelle is survived by a daughter, Pamela Price Merrell and husband, Michael, of Poplar Branch, N.C.; a son, George (Robert) Price, II and wife, Tracy, of McGaheysville; two grandsons, Dustin M. Hayes, of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., and Caleb Donitzen of McGaheysville, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens on Monday April 19, 2021, at 2 p.m., with Reverend Andrew Sagayam officiating.
The family will receive friends and family at various times at the Price home in McGaheysville.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
