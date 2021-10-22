Isabelle Elaine Martin, 87, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Martin was born April 5, 1934, in Rockingham to the late Orville Isaac and Erma Piner Forren.
Mrs. Martin worked for Celanese and then as a dispatcher for the Sherriff’s Department. She later owned and operated the Donut King in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Martin was a member of the Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church.
On Dec. 9, 1950, she married Nolan Martin, who preceded her in death April 5, 2017.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her children, Nolan “Butch” Martin Jr. and Terry Martin, both of Rockingham; a sister, Shari Cave, of Briery Branch; three grandchildren, Jessica Martin, Sarah Martin and Miranda Miller and two great-grandchildren, Samantha Mann and Hudson Miller.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Clinton Cemetery with Wendell “Sonny” Henkel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church, PO Box 182, Hinton VA 22831.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.