Isaiah Ledesma Sanchez, 19, of Crimora, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mr. Sanchez was born Sept. 23, 2002, in Harrisonburg and was the son of Cruz Sanchez and Candice “Candy” Landes and husband, Glenn.
Isaiah loved being read to, watching movies, listening to music and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents and stepfather, he is survived by his brothers, Timothy and Matthew Lohr; sisters, Lauranda Lohr and Elianna Ledesma Sanchez; grandparents, Carl and Shirley Landes; uncles, Salvador, Tony, Jose, and Alex Sanchez, Carl Junior Landes and wife, Barbara, and Jeff Smith and wife, Felicia; aunt, Beverly Rothgeb; cousins, Zemirah Smith and Fernando Sanchez; special nurse of 16 years, Tara Jenkins, as well as many other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Silvana and Salvador Sanchez, and Dorothy Smith.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Faron David Tyree officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
