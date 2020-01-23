Iva M. Rowe
Iva Mae Rowe, 95, of Luray, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital. She was born May 23, 1924, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Grover Lee Painter and Maude Dovel Painter.
Iva was a 1941 graduate of Stanley High School. She retired from Page Memorial Hospital, where she was a life member of the PMH Auxiliary. She was a member of Beth Eden Lutheran Church.
On Aug. 21, 1941, she married Earl C. Rowe, who died July 16, 1987. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Benny A. Rowe and Michael C. Rowe; a son-in-law, Carl W. Leake; and a sister, Angie E. Gochenour.
She is survived by a daughter, Kaye Rowe Leake of Luray; a granddaughter, Carla Leake of Luray; two grandsons, Michael Anthony Rowe and wife, Stacy, of Winchester and Travis Leake of Luray; three great-granddaughters, Kayla Leake of Luray, and Natalie Rowe and Nicole Rowe, both of Winchester; two great-grandsons, Landrie Rowe and Luke Rowe, both of Winchester; and a daughter-in-law, Catherine Rowe of Luray.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Beth Eden Lutheran Church by the Rev. Ronald Kreiensieck. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Luray Volunteer Rescue Squad or to Beth Eden Lutheran Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.