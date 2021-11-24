Iva Marie Curry Robinson, 76, of Grottoes, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born in Hairston, VA on September 25, 1945, and was a daughter of the late John and Orphan (McCauley) Curry.
Iva worked as a traffic control clerk at GE in Charlottesville, VA retiring in 1995. She was a faithful member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church in New Hope, VA. Iva graduated from Central Augusta High School and Blue Ridge Community College. She was well loved by many and a helping hand to all her family and friends.
She was united in marriage on May 13, 2000 to Rodney Larvell Robinson, Jr., who survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her son, Richard Brown, II and companion, Erika Robinson, of Atlanta, GA; her step daughter, Tammi Robinson-Minor and husband Christopher Minor of Alexandria, VA; a niece who was like a daughter, Sandra Vega of Crimora, VA; two sisters, Frances “Jenny” Turner of Churchton, MD, and Ann Curry of Douglasville, GA, two brothers, John Russell Jenkins of Crimora, VA, and Worthington Evern Jenkins of Conroe, TX; five sisters-in-law, Bessie Jenkins, Fern Jenkins, Katherine Smith (Leonidas "Lee"), Roberta Mebane (William), and Cynthia Robinson-Mensah (Van). She is also survived by two grandchildren, one step grandson, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; special nieces and nephew, Renee Woodson, Gwen Jenkins, and Ricky Jenkins; three special friends, Dee Dee Woodson, Sadie Graves, and Kathy Brown.
She was preceded in death by five sisters, Hazel Brown, Eola Veney, Maxine Brown, Loretta Jenkins, and Beatrice Bell; two brothers, Carl "Buddy" Jenkins, and Harry Lee Jenkins.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 6 until 8 PM at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, November 27th at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes, VA with Pastor Conchita Holtz officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Bethel Baptist Church c/o Margaret Crawford, 1228 Jackson St. Staunton, VA 24401.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
