Ivan Harold Rohrer, 77, a resident of Dayton, passed away April 15, 2020, at his home. Mr. Rohrer was born July 12, 1942, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Frank Israel and Annie Marie (Knicely) Rohrer.
He was a dairy farmer and a member of the Old Order Mennonite Church.
On May 22, 1963, he married Elizabeth Frances Rhodes Rohrer, who survives.
Also surviving are two children, Leon Rohrer and wife, Elaine, Esther Wenger and husband, Clifford, all of Dayton; three brothers, Paul Rohrer and wife, Esther, Raymond Rohrer and wife, Mary, all of Dayton, and Stanley Rohrer of Rockingham; sister-in-law, Martha Rohrer; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rohrer was preceded in death by three sisters, Esther Wenger, Ina Wenger and Mattie Wenger; a brother, David Rohrer; and brothers-in-law, Aaron Wenger, Dwight Wenger and John Wenger.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, all services and visitation at the home will be private.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
