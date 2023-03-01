Ivan W. Shank of East Berlin, Penn., 17316, born Dec. 24, 1952, in Dayton, Rockingham County, Va., died Feb. 26, 2023, at the age of 70 years, 2 months, and 2 days. He was a member of the Churchtown Mennonite Church.
Ivan was a son of the late Mark H. and Mary C. (Gable) Shank and the husband of Rosella P. (Kropf) Shank.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six sons, Paul of East Berlin, Pa., Wilbur (Judith) of Newville, Pa., Titus (Janelle) of Lebanon, Pa., Luke (Cindy) of East Berlin, Pa., Mark (Rosalyn) of Warrensburg, Mo., and Aaron of Elverson, Pa.; five daughters, Alta (Marcus) Burkholder of Newville, Pa., Regina of Mifflinburg, Pa., Martha (Merlin) Diller of Carlisle, Pa., Sara of Uxbridge, Mass., and Anita of Manheim, Pa.; 24 grandchildren; and two sisters, Elsie and Rhoda.
His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Mountain View Mennonite Church, 720 Burnt House Road, Carlisle, PA 17015. Interment will follow in the Churchtown Mennonite Church Cemetery. His viewing will be Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and again from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Ivan’s family kindly requests the omission of flowers.
The Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, has been entrusted with his funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
